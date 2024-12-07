How To Use Your iPhone As A Webcam On A PC

You might have to attend or initiate a video call on your laptop for personal or professional reasons. But most laptops don't have a high-quality webcam, ruining the experience. And investing in an expensive external webcam is impractical when you don't have to attend a video conference frequently. In such a scenario, your iPhone can help you.

The iPhone camera is superior to most built-in laptop webcams, making it great for video conferences, live streaming, and live recording. So instead of purchasing a dedicated webcam, you can use an iPhone. (If you don't have an iPhone, you can also use an Android phone as a webcam.)

Many apps can easily connect your iPhone camera to your Windows PC, but we'll discuss how to do that using the Camo Studio app. It's a freemium app with no ads or watermarks in the free version. The paid version offers advanced options including smart zoom, better frame rate, and 4K resolution during video calls, all for a yearly subscription of $49.99. However, the free version is good for basic use.

The only problem with this setup is that you must keep running Camo Studio on both devices. On your Windows PC, you can minimize the app window, but on the iPhone, the app screen needs to be active. You cannot even lock your phone.

