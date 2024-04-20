5 Of The Best Tripods For iPhone You Can Get Cheap
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smartphones have revolutionized how we take, view, and share pictures and videos. Outside of trends, film is out in favor of a new digital age. Today, it isn't uncommon for hobbies and jobs to entirely revolve around smartphone cameras, and it's usually an iPhone they're working with. Social media influencers, photographers, and even some filmmakers heavily rely on their iPhones, getting the absolute most out of their cameras. And if there's one tool that benefits them all, it's a tripod.
A tripod is a three-legged camera stand that holds and supports your iPhone while taking pictures or recording videos. It's undoubtedly one of the iPhone accessories every photographer should have. Tripods add stability, flexibility, and consistent framing, making photo-taking and video-recording easier. They also benefit photographic processes like low light and long exposure while generally making all images sharper.
However, finding the best tripod isn't so easy. Given their popularity, they come in all shapes and sizes, with and without certain features. While there are important features that your next tripod needs, we'd all prefer if the helpful photography tool didn't break the bank. Thankfully, we've done the work for you, compiling a list of the best tripods for iPhones, factoring in things like durability, functionality, and cost. Here are our recommendations.
Joby GorillaPod 1K
Everyone knows the biggest issue with an iPhone tripod is having the strength to hold a phone with or without a case. However, the Joby GorillaPod 1K makes that a problem of the past, offering extreme versatility and the strength to hold any iPhone securely. When it comes to an iPhone tripod, you'll have a hard time finding a cheaper, more versatile option than this. It supports landscape and portrait modes, and its adaptable legs don't require a flat surface to stand on.
With the Joby GorillaPod 1K, creativity is the key. The tripod easily stands on its own, with three durable legs strong enough to hold any iPhone without toppling over (2.2-pound carrying capacity). The product weighs under half a pound, making it the perfect lightweight and compact tripod for any adventure, but it is on the shorter side, so you'll need to elevate it on an object for some pictures. However, the Joby GorillaPod 1K's versatile legs make up for its lack of height. You can align them into one easy-to-hold handle, making the tripod a great iPhone accessory that will help you get into vlogging. You can also wrap the legs around a pole, tree, and other cylindrical objects for elevated, hands-free pictures and recording.
The Joby GorillaPod 1K works for iPhones (with the smartphone mount attachment) and cameras. The smartphone mount is sold separately, but Amazon sells both products in a convenient kit for $59.95. It's the most expensive product on this list, but one purchase will cover all of your tripod needs.
UBeesize Tripod S
If the Joby GorillaPod 1K is out of your price range, the UBeesize Tripod S is a worthy alternative. Much like the former, the UBeesize Tripod S offers extreme versatility in its bendable tripod legs. You can extend them straight for the classic tripod function, hold them together for a handheld grip, or wrap them around an object for the perfect shot. Regardless of which "mode" you use, the UBeesize Tripod S offers security and stability for your iPhone with its metal joint that locks your smartphone in place. However, unlike others, this tripod comes with a wireless remote, allowing you to take pictures (landscape and portrait) from a distance without needing to rely on timers.
The UBeesize Tripod S boasts universal smartphone compatibility, so it will work with your iPhone regardless of model. Like others on this list, it's also lightweight, durable, and highly rated, so it'll last you long-term. Plus, it's only a fraction of the price of the GorillePod, retailing for $16 on Amazon.
Manfrotto Mini Tripod
If you're in the market for a more traditional tripod for your iPhone, the Manfrotto Mini Tripod may be the one for you. It doesn't have as much versatility as the Joby GorillaPod, but it's perfect if you want something more compact to use on a tabletop.
The Manfrotto Mini Tripod's max height is 5.31 inches, but it isn't adjustable, so it will always be around that height. It weighs less than half a pound, making it lightweight and easy to store and carry when not in use. The smartphone clamp is large enough to hold any iPhone and features plastic grips on top of its push-button locking mechanism, so your smartphone isn't going anywhere once inside.
The tripod's stand makes it perfect for tabletop use, whether taking pictures, recording makeup tutorials, or attending Zoom meetings. It's easy to set up, and it only takes a minute. You'll need to set it on top of something when you want to elevate it, but your iPhone will be secure. You can also fold the tripod legs into a single, ergonomic grip that is perfect for when you're moving and adds extra versatility to the product. The Manfrotto Mini is a bit expensive, costing $47 on Amazon, but it's made with Italian durability and quality, so it'll withstand any adventure you take it on.
Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip WX Lightweight Tripod
If you like the idea of a tabletop-oriented tripod but the Manfrotto Mini is a bit out of your price range, look no further than the Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip WX Tripod. Not only is this product an excellent substitute for the Manfrotto, but it's less than half the price and one of the cheapest recommendations on our list. It doesn't have many fancy features, but if budget is your most important factor, this tool will do you just fine.
The Jelly Grip WX Tripod can hold any iPhone with or without a case. The sturdy clamp can expand to a width of 2 1/4 to 3 5/8 inches. It's lightweight and portable, easily fitting inside a pocket, bag, or backpack when not in use. Although it doesn't boast some of the features like other tripods on this list, its barebones design makes the Jelly Grip WX extremely easy to use and simple to set up. The mount can rotate, tilt, and swivel in any direction without tipping over, while the rubber pads on the legs ensure it doesn't slide or slip.
The Jelly Grip WX Tripod needs a table or another solid object to stand on. While this limits its height, it is perfect for video calls and taking smartphone pictures. It's also an excellent tool for videos like unboxing, makeup tutorials, and other tabletop content. Best of all, the Jelly Grip WX Tripod is only $19.95 and boasts a 4.5-star rating.
Yoozon Selfie Stick
Now for my personal favorite iPhone tripod: the Yoozon Selfie Stick. As the name suggests, this tool doubles as both a selfie stick and a tripod, making it one of the most convenient and versatile tripods on this list. The phone mount can virtually hold any iPhone, with or without a case. For context, I frequently use the tripod with my iPhone 15 Plus (in a case), and I have never encountered any difficulties. The rotation knob and screws on the mount ensure it won't topple over, regardless of how heavy your iPhone is.
The Yoozon Selfie Stick can extend as big as 26.6 inches and as small as 7.56 inches, making it incredibly useful while maintaining a compact size when not in use. It can fit into just about any pocket, purse, or backpack. It also has a wireless remote that connects to your iPhone through Bluetooth, so you can easily take pictures without needing camera timers. And the remote conveniently attaches to the handle when you don't need it, ensuring you don't lose it. The tripod legs can be difficult to unfold (certainly not as easy as they advertise), but it becomes a breeze once you get used to them.
Because of its popularity and limited stock, the Yoozon Selfie Stick can be hard to find online. However, you can grab it on B&H for $28.64. Otherwise, you can still get the Yoozon Selfie Stick on secondhand websites like eBay and Poshmark for about $20.
Why were these products picked?
Tripods are a game-changer for smartphone photographers. However, finding one that will withstand long-term use without costing an arm and a leg is difficult. Many cheap products on the market are nothing more than plastic frames begging to be broken. With our list, we wanted to include quality tripods worth the price but still on the cheap side.
We used personal experience wherever applicable, like with the Yoozon Selfie Stick. When we didn't have that experience, we relied on similar lists found online from reputable sources. If a product or brand frequently appeared, we referenced store pages and customer reviews to determine if it was worth our recommendation. We looked for tripods with proven durability, versatility, and a compact frame while staying below a self-set budget of $60, ensuring that every product is affordable.