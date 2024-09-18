Windows Won't Recognize Your iPhone? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

One of the most common reasons why your PC won't recognize your iPhone is because of a hardware problem. This can mean a faulty cable or USB port in either or both of your devices. The first thing you can do is to try a different USB wire. Use a genuine Apple cable, as third-party ones aren't guaranteed to be compatible with your iPhone. If you don't have genuine Apple cables, you can try any regular cord as long as it supports data transfer. Some cables are designed just for charging, so if you use them to connect your iPhone to your PC, you won't see your device on your computer — you'll only end up charging it. Several iPhone 15 users have also solved the issue by using a USB-A to USB-C cable instead of the USB-C to USB-C cable (or USB-A to USB-C adapter paired with the C-to-C cable) that comes with the phone.

Advertisement

If your PC still doesn't recognize your iPhone after cable replacement, it may be a problem with the ports. Try connecting to a different port on your computer and check for any physical damage in both your iPhone and computer's USB ports. You can also opt to clean out your phone's charging port with a small non-metal pick like a plastic paper clip or toothpick to make sure the connectors are free of dust and debris. If you have other devices on hand, use them instead — connect your iPhone to a different Windows computer, or plug a different iPhone into your PC, as one of your devices might be causing the problem.