How To Restore An iPhone From A Windows Backup Without iTunes

Simply put, part of the problem is iTunes. As of this writing, most of the guides and support pages online that outline steps on creating and restoring a backup of an iPhone using a Windows computer still suggest using the mostly obsolete Apple app, which hasn't received an update since 2020. On Apple's official iTunes page, where you can see the system requirements needed to run the app on a PC, it still says Windows 10. Incidentally, most of the online forums we've visited, on which users relayed problems completing the process, all have Windows 11 on their machines. This is a telling sign that iTunes as an app may no longer be receiving full technical support, perhaps due to the emergence of newer services like Apple Music and Apple TV.

Of course, there's a myriad of third-party programs that you can try installing on your computer to copy your iPhone's contents and transfer them to a newer (or newly erased) device. However, the effectiveness of these services and their ability to completely extract all the necessary information can be hard to verify until much later, when it could be too late. They may also not be free to use and may have limited features.

Thankfully, all hope is not lost for Windows computer users — there is a largely unknown alternative to using iTunes to back up and restore your iPhone to a PC.