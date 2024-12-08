How To Turn Off Call Forwarding On Your Android Phone

Call forwarding allows you to redirect incoming calls to another number, ensuring you don't miss important calls. It's particularly handy when you're unavailable, traveling, or prefer calls to go to a secondary line. However, there are times when you may want to disable call forwarding — perhaps you're back in town, actively using your primary phone, or simply no longer need calls routed elsewhere. Fortunately, turning off call forwarding on your Android phone is both quick and straightforward.

Whether your call forwarding is set for all incoming calls (unconditional forwarding) or specific scenarios — such as when your line is busy, unanswered, or unreachable — the process to disable it remains largely the same. You can either use the Phone app's settings menu, which provides detailed control over each forwarding option or opt for dial codes, a faster method that works across all major carriers. In this guide, we'll walk you through both methods in detail, so you can easily turn off call forwarding whenever you need to.