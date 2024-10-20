How To Set Up Call Forwarding On Android

Your smartphone serves as your primary tool for communication, but there are times when you may not be able to answer calls directly due to busy schedules, meetings, or being in a location where taking a call isn't feasible. That's where Android's call forwarding feature can help. It can redirect incoming calls to another phone number, ensuring you don't miss important calls, even when you're unavailable.

Setting up call forwarding on your Android device can offer you peace of mind and flexibility when you're traveling, in a meeting, or simply looking to manage your calls more effectively. The best part is that you can configure this feature to divert calls to another number to meet your specific needs, with various options available — such as unconditional forwarding, forwarding when busy, and forwarding when unanswered.

Below, we will guide you through the process of setting up call forwarding on your Android phone in a few easy steps, allowing you to forward calls to another mobile number, a landline, or even a voicemail box.