How To Find Your Phone Number (iPhone And Android)

Most of us are dealing with information overload to some degree or another, so it's not all that surprising that when someone asks us for our phone number, we sometimes draw a blank. After all, most of us don't give out our numbers that often, nor do we call ourselves, so our phone numbers usually aren't at the forefront of our minds. Some of us juggle more than one phone — one for work and one for personal use — making it even harder to keep track of our phone numbers.

Advertisement

While we could make a concerted effort to memorize our phone number (and some people have an impressive capacity to do so without even trying), a lot of us don't have the time or energy to do so, and even if we did, that wouldn't guarantee we wouldn't later forget it. Luckily, we live in the digital age, where just about all the information we need is only a few taps, clicks, or keystrokes away, including our phone numbers. Whether you recently changed your Android phone number or need your phone number to fill out a form, you can find it easily on iPhone and Android devices.