The Reason Why BMW Is Discontinuing Laser Headlights

BMW has officially decided to discontinue laser-powered headlights. Andreas Suhrer, the company's large-car product manager, recently said that laser lighting has no future at BMW and the focus has shifted to Matrix LED lights.

Advertisement

Laser-powered headlights used to be a popular pick for luxury vehicles — used by BMW up till current models like the BMW 4 Series GranCoupe and the powerful BMW X7. Able to shoot a strong beam out 600 meters, or more than 1,900 feet, the long-distance lighting solution offered higher intensity to drivers while not blinding oncoming traffic and using 30% less energy than other LED systems. In fact, one of the most exciting upgrades for the 2025 model of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe was its stylish laser taillights.

After they proved a popular design decision for BMW, it seems all the more shocking that the powerful laser lights that debuted on the BMW i8 in 2014 are being discontinued. This is apparently due to a new U.S. federal motor vehicle safety standard.

Advertisement