Who Makes Stark Motorcycles And Where Are They Built?

Projections from Market Research Future estimate the electric motorcycle market could grow to approximately $17 billion by 2030. Considering that the market was valued at around $7 billion in 2021, this represents a compound annual growth rate of nearly 12%. Gas price increases, government subsidies, technological advancements, and concerns over climate change have driven this trend.

Advertisement

It could be argued that electric motorcycle companies have also had an impact on consumer preferences, primarily by designing powerful and technologically advanced bikes that can rival motorcycles with internal combustion engines. One such company is Stark Future. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona, Stark Future has a presence in over 50 countries around the world, including the United States. At present, Stark Future has one primary model, the Stark VARG.

The year 2024 was Stark Future's first full year of operation, so it's safe to assume most people aren't too familiar with the company. Here's what you need to know about Stark motorcycles, including who makes them and where they are built.