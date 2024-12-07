Who Makes Stark Motorcycles And Where Are They Built?
Projections from Market Research Future estimate the electric motorcycle market could grow to approximately $17 billion by 2030. Considering that the market was valued at around $7 billion in 2021, this represents a compound annual growth rate of nearly 12%. Gas price increases, government subsidies, technological advancements, and concerns over climate change have driven this trend.
It could be argued that electric motorcycle companies have also had an impact on consumer preferences, primarily by designing powerful and technologically advanced bikes that can rival motorcycles with internal combustion engines. One such company is Stark Future. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona, Stark Future has a presence in over 50 countries around the world, including the United States. At present, Stark Future has one primary model, the Stark VARG.
The year 2024 was Stark Future's first full year of operation, so it's safe to assume most people aren't too familiar with the company. Here's what you need to know about Stark motorcycles, including who makes them and where they are built.
Where are Stark Motorcycles made?
Stark Future's production facility is located just outside of Barcelona — that is where Stark Motorcycles are designed, made, and assembled. Spanning 215,000 square feet across three floors, the plant houses production lines, research and development, design, sourcing, and logistics operations. Stark Future uses the latest robot hardware for assembly, while its research and development team employs computer-aided design (CAD) software, as well as modern technologies like virtual reality and 3D printing. The company also operates an in-house lab for testing materials and construction techniques.
Stark Future has the capacity to manufacture 1,000 motorcycles on a monthly basis as of 2024, thanks to investments from Eicher Motors, Santander, and Big Bets. Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, holds a 10.35% equity stake in Stark Future, valued at over $50 million. Santander has contributed over $20 million, while Big Bets has extended a credit facility of over $28 million.
Additionally, in November 2024, Stark Future formed a strategic partnership with the Chinese industrial 3D printing company Farsoon Technologies.
When will Stark release a road-legal motorcycle?
In Swedish, the word "stark" means "strong" or "powerful," while "varg" translates to "wolf." The Stark VARG lives up to its name with a carbon fiber-housed 360V motor, delivering between 60 to 80 horsepower and 938 Nm of torque. Charging takes one to two hours, depending on the charger specifications, while the bike weighs 260 pounds.
The base model price for the Stark VARG is $10,999, which positions it competitively against bikes like the Yamaha XE4, for example. The Stark VARG seems to be performing well in the market, as Stark Future is on track to reach over $90 million in annual revenue by the end of 2024.
Stark Future is expected to release its first road-legal models in 2025. CEO Anton Wass said his company is "now preparing to achieve the same penetration in significantly larger road categories, with motorcycle platforms with a non-comparable level of innovation."