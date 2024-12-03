What Are Ford Upfitter Switches? (And What To Use Them For)
Ford's larger trucks (like the trucks in the F-series including the F-150 Raptor) and SUVs have an extra feature that has left a lot of Ford drivers confused — the upfitter switches. Located on the vehicle's dashboard or the overhead console, upfitter switches are a series of switches on a panel that often are labeled AUX 1 through 4 or 6 — depending on the year of the vehicle. Also called auxiliary switches, the term "upfitter" is a cross between the words "upgrading" and "outfitting." In the truck scene, upfit is when a stock truck is given useful after-market equipment that improve its performance. The upfitter switch board is used to control these accessories.
Basically, each switch can be programmed to turn on a specific new component as long as the vehicle is on — the switches rely on battery power to work. Each circuit is individually fused with circuits placed around the vehicle. This eliminates the need to run cables throughout the truck yourself. Each vehicle's owner's manual will instruct you on where to find the wire bundle, what color wire is connected to what switch (as well as how much amps each has), and how to connect wires to your equipment.
What are Ford uplifter switches used for?
Vehicles that come with upfitter switches, like the Ford F-250, don't automatically have assigned purposes for each switch. When you first bring the vehicle home, the upfitter switches won't control any features or equipment. That's because you get to choose what new accessories you want each upfitter switch to turn on and off.
There are plenty of aftermarket accessories for trucks that aim to improve performance — and some of them require battery power. Upfitter switches can be used to control battery-powered truck accessories that have been installed after purchasing the vehicle. These can be different for everyone depending on your specific needs — you may want more cameras if you plan to tow an RV, or you may consider more lights if you work at night). The most common uses for upfitter switches include snowplows, winches, and flood lights. But Ford enthusiasts have come up with many other uses for their upfitter switches, including sirens, truck bed cameras, dash cams, and horn toggle.