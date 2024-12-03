What Are Ford Upfitter Switches? (And What To Use Them For)

Ford's larger trucks (like the trucks in the F-series including the F-150 Raptor) and SUVs have an extra feature that has left a lot of Ford drivers confused — the upfitter switches. Located on the vehicle's dashboard or the overhead console, upfitter switches are a series of switches on a panel that often are labeled AUX 1 through 4 or 6 — depending on the year of the vehicle. Also called auxiliary switches, the term "upfitter" is a cross between the words "upgrading" and "outfitting." In the truck scene, upfit is when a stock truck is given useful after-market equipment that improve its performance. The upfitter switch board is used to control these accessories.

Basically, each switch can be programmed to turn on a specific new component as long as the vehicle is on — the switches rely on battery power to work. Each circuit is individually fused with circuits placed around the vehicle. This eliminates the need to run cables throughout the truck yourself. Each vehicle's owner's manual will instruct you on where to find the wire bundle, what color wire is connected to what switch (as well as how much amps each has), and how to connect wires to your equipment.