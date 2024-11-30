How To Clear Cummins Fault Codes (With And Without A Scanner)

If you're a fan of diesel-powered trucks, chances are you've heard of Cummins engines. Although Cummins engines can be found in everything from commercial trucks to boats and mining equipment, the motors are probably most famous for their use in Dodge and Ram pickup trucks. Cummins engines are renowned for their power and superb reliability, and some of the best years for Cummins diesel engines span almost entire decades.

That said, Cummins engines aren't bulletproof, despite their reputation for intense dependability. Even if you follow every single one of the manufacturer's guidelines to a tee, your diesel may still develop wear and tear as it ages. When that occurs, you may notice the appearance of a check engine light or CEL. The check engine light is part of your car's onboard diagnostic (OBD) system, which monitors various parts of the vehicle to detect abnormal behavior and malfunctions. When the system detects an issue, it usually triggers a diagnostic trouble code (DTC), which causes the check engine light to appear on your dash. To identify, diagnose, and clear these codes, we use special tools called OBDII scan readers or scanners.

If you don't have access to a scan tool or aren't sure how to use a code reader to clear your codes, don't worry. As a former professional mechanic, a lifelong gearhead, and a diehard Cummins diesel enthusiast, I'll break it down for you. We'll explain how to use an OBDII code reader to clear Cummins fault codes, and we'll also explain how to clear the codes if you don't have access to a scan tool.