3 Honda Civic Alternatives To Consider (And Why They're Worth It)

The Civic has arguably been the most successful vehicle ever produced in Honda's 80+ year history. In fact as of 2021, over 27 million Honda Civics had been sold across 170 countries since the car was first launched in 1972. What started as a Japanese hatchback with a transversely mounted 1.2-liter engine has turned into one of the most common cars on the road today. 11 generations later, the Honda Civic family of cars now sits at six vehicles: the Civic Sedan, the Civic Sedan Hybrid, the Civic Hatchback, the Civic Hatchback Hybrid, the Civic Si Sedan, and the Civic Type R.

Though the popularity and practicality of the Honda Civic may be undeniable, there are some who may not like the new Civic specifically and might be looking for a different, albeit similar, type of car. Whether it be pricing, gas mileage, space, or even just personal preference, there are bound to be individuals who will look for economy car options other than the Honda Civic.

As a result, the Honda Accord, the Hyundai Elantra, and the Toyota Corolla are all perfect alternatives worth looking at and potentially investing in.