3 Honda Civic Alternatives To Consider (And Why They're Worth It)
The Civic has arguably been the most successful vehicle ever produced in Honda's 80+ year history. In fact as of 2021, over 27 million Honda Civics had been sold across 170 countries since the car was first launched in 1972. What started as a Japanese hatchback with a transversely mounted 1.2-liter engine has turned into one of the most common cars on the road today. 11 generations later, the Honda Civic family of cars now sits at six vehicles: the Civic Sedan, the Civic Sedan Hybrid, the Civic Hatchback, the Civic Hatchback Hybrid, the Civic Si Sedan, and the Civic Type R.
Though the popularity and practicality of the Honda Civic may be undeniable, there are some who may not like the new Civic specifically and might be looking for a different, albeit similar, type of car. Whether it be pricing, gas mileage, space, or even just personal preference, there are bound to be individuals who will look for economy car options other than the Honda Civic.
As a result, the Honda Accord, the Hyundai Elantra, and the Toyota Corolla are all perfect alternatives worth looking at and potentially investing in.
Honda Accord
Since it debuted four years after the Civic in 1976, the Honda Accord has gone toe-to-toe with the Civic as the best car Honda has to offer. The Accord has actually been Honda's most successful car in America for the last 50 years. It has also made Car and Driver's 10Best list 38 times, with an unprecedented 26 consecutive years being featured on the list.
The Accord's interior is slightly better than the Civic's. In a head-to-head comparison, U.S. News & World Report said that the 2024 Honda Accord had more comfortable seating than the Civic. People sitting in the back of a Civic will feel "slightly more constrained," while the Accord "provides plenty of room for adults to stretch out in either row."
The Civic family of cars has an average MSRP of $30,990, while the six vehicles featured in the Accord lineup have an average price tag of $33,687. Despite a slightly higher cost, you will be getting more room, making the Honda Accord a good alternate choice to consider if you don't want a Civic.
Hyundai Elantra
The Hyundai Elantra is another Civic alternative worth looking into. The Elantra, also known as the Hyundai Avante in certain markets, has been Hyundai's best-selling car of all-time — over 15.3 million units sold from 1967 to August 2024. With an MSRP starting at $21,875, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra is over $2,000 cheaper than even the most basic version of the Honda Civic, which still carries a price tag of $24,250.
The 2025 Elantra is also very competitive with the Civic in terms of gas mileage. The Elantra gets up to 41 miles per gallon on the highway, which is as good or better than four of the six vehicles — only beaten by the hybrid variants — featured in the Civic lineup.
In the interior, the infotainment screens available in the Elantra range from 9.0 inches to 10.3 inches, while the Civic's screen maxes out at 9 inches. The Elantra also comes with wireless smartphone charging ports, satellite radio, while both cars offer similarly capable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Elantra in particular also has digital smart keys via your smartphone, which you can share with other drivers as well.
From a technology, pricing, and gas mileage standpoint, the Hyundai Elantra is one of the best Civic alternatives available on the market.
Toyota Corolla
With over 50 million units sold as of 2021, the Toyota Corolla is not only a good alternative to the Honda Civic, but it is also the best-selling car of all time. With a starting MSRP of $22,175, the 2025 Corolla is a roughly $2,000 cheaper than the 2025 Honda Civic. The Corolla's average paid price at the dealership also comes in at over $2,100 less than the Civic's, according to Edmunds.
The Corolla's gas mileage is also pretty similar to the Civic. Just like the Elantra, the Toyota Corolla gets an estimated 41 miles per gallon on the highway. The Corolla also provides drivers with slightly more power for daily driving than the standard Civic. The 2025 Honda Civic Sedan (non-hybrid) only has 150-horsepower, while all three versions of the 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback have 169-horsepower.
Even though U.S. News & World Report gave the 2025 Civic a higher overall score than the 2025 Corolla, the lower price tag, higher horsepower, and relatively similar gas mileage makes the Corolla an ideal alternate choice to the Honda Civic.