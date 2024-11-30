Is The 2026 Ford Mustang Raptor Real?

Ford's presence in the American auto industry stretches back to the early years of the 20th century, and includes legendary cars like the Model T, powered by the dependable and relatively clean-burning T-4 engine. In the mid-'60s came the Mustang, initially with an underpowered inline-six cylinder engine, but then with ones that have grown more powerful over every subsequent Mustang generation. In recent years, Ford introduced Raptor versions of the F150, Ranger, and Bronco, each of which had high-performance specs and a premium price tag to match.

Advertisement

The Mustang Mach-E debuted as a 2021 model, moving the Mustang badge into the SUV class. That seems to have some folks expecting Ford to give the Mustang the Raptor treatment, too, and rumors and speculative YouTube videos have recently surfaced that claim a Mustang Raptor will be coming soon as a 2026 model.

But Ford's graphics design team can hold off designing an emblem that combines a horse with a winged dinosaur; the Mustang Raptor is apparently just wishful thinking on the part of some overzealous Ford fans. It's an enticing idea, but it's merely that — an idea. Ford has yet to divulge the slightest official inkling of Raptor-izing its legendary pony car, instead keeping that special treatment restricted to pickup trucks and the Bronco.

Advertisement