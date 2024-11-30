Is The 2026 Ford Mustang Raptor Real?
Ford's presence in the American auto industry stretches back to the early years of the 20th century, and includes legendary cars like the Model T, powered by the dependable and relatively clean-burning T-4 engine. In the mid-'60s came the Mustang, initially with an underpowered inline-six cylinder engine, but then with ones that have grown more powerful over every subsequent Mustang generation. In recent years, Ford introduced Raptor versions of the F150, Ranger, and Bronco, each of which had high-performance specs and a premium price tag to match.
The Mustang Mach-E debuted as a 2021 model, moving the Mustang badge into the SUV class. That seems to have some folks expecting Ford to give the Mustang the Raptor treatment, too, and rumors and speculative YouTube videos have recently surfaced that claim a Mustang Raptor will be coming soon as a 2026 model.
But Ford's graphics design team can hold off designing an emblem that combines a horse with a winged dinosaur; the Mustang Raptor is apparently just wishful thinking on the part of some overzealous Ford fans. It's an enticing idea, but it's merely that — an idea. Ford has yet to divulge the slightest official inkling of Raptor-izing its legendary pony car, instead keeping that special treatment restricted to pickup trucks and the Bronco.
Images of the Mustang Raptor appear to be AI-generated
The ordinarily dependable Car and Driver even allowed itself to speculate on a potential Mustang Raptor back in the spring of 2023, going as far as to list potential drivetrain specs and a starting price of about $90,000. While the images accompanying the Car and Driver piece and various YouTube videos are compelling, they appear to be computer-generated compositions and not actual photographs.
A noticeable difference between the rendering of objects in the foreground and background is one of the ways to spot an AI-generated image, and all of the so-called "photos" of the Mustang Raptor show the car with an unnatural sharpness and have backgrounds that look like sloppy video game renderings. For now, the Mustang Raptor will have to live only in the minds and on the image servers of the world's imagineers, but if the marketing team at Ford ever lets us know it's taking shape for real, we'll be sure to pass on the information and give it a thorough off-road workout, too.