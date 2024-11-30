Every Hybrid Honda Model Ranked By Price

Being one of the world's largest internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturers, Honda had for years been heavily reluctant to go all-in on electrified internal combustion engines. That's despite it having already shown how intimately it understands electrified cars when it debuted the Honda Insight back in 1999. But the Japanese automaker appears to have softened its stance in the wake of rising environmental concerns and sales success, after the Honda CR-V hybrid sold a record 197,317 units in 2023 alone to become the best-selling hybrid vehicle in the U.S.

Advertisement

With the recent introduction of the hybrid Civic for 2025, Honda's U.S. lineup of hybrid cars has now expanded to three (four if you see the Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback as separate models). Plus, the Japanese automaker is now also warming to the idea of producing a bevy of fully electric vehicles, especially following the successful launch of its first-ever all-electric SUV, the 2024 Honda Prologue. The Minato-based giant revealed back in April that it is considering building a 240,000-capacity EV plant along with an EV battery facility in a bid to "strengthen its EV supply system and capability to prepare for a future increase in EV demand in North America." Well, right now, as far as hybrids and the very short term are concerned, here is every Honda model ranked by starting price (MSRP), from the cheapest to the most expensive.

Advertisement