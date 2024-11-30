Every Hybrid Honda Model Ranked By Price
Being one of the world's largest internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturers, Honda had for years been heavily reluctant to go all-in on electrified internal combustion engines. That's despite it having already shown how intimately it understands electrified cars when it debuted the Honda Insight back in 1999. But the Japanese automaker appears to have softened its stance in the wake of rising environmental concerns and sales success, after the Honda CR-V hybrid sold a record 197,317 units in 2023 alone to become the best-selling hybrid vehicle in the U.S.
With the recent introduction of the hybrid Civic for 2025, Honda's U.S. lineup of hybrid cars has now expanded to three (four if you see the Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback as separate models). Plus, the Japanese automaker is now also warming to the idea of producing a bevy of fully electric vehicles, especially following the successful launch of its first-ever all-electric SUV, the 2024 Honda Prologue. The Minato-based giant revealed back in April that it is considering building a 240,000-capacity EV plant along with an EV battery facility in a bid to "strengthen its EV supply system and capability to prepare for a future increase in EV demand in North America." Well, right now, as far as hybrids and the very short term are concerned, here is every Honda model ranked by starting price (MSRP), from the cheapest to the most expensive.
2025 Honda Civic Sedan Hybrid: $28,750
At $28,750, the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan Hybrid is the cheapest hybrid Honda model you can buy brand new. For the price, it serves up 50 more horsepower than its ICE siblings at 200 horses (versus 150 for the ICE model), 49 mpg of combined fuel economy, heated front seats, a power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 7-inch driver information display, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker sound system, and 2 USB-C ports.
If you're hunting for additional niceties such as a wireless smartphone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity, or even leather-trimmed seats, then the Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid is your best bet, albeit at a slightly higher starting price point of $31,750. That model also gets power front seats, a larger 9-inch infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch driver information display, a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, HD radio, Google built-in, and Amazon Alexa.
2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Hybrid: $29,950
The 2025 Civic Hatchback Hybrid is another new addition to Honda's hybrid range, and similar to its sedan counterpart, it features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine paired with two electric motors for 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, although here, the combined city/highway fuel economy is reduced slightly to 48 mpg combined. It's not just the hybrid engines that the Civic sedan and hatchback have in common. The Hatchback Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid are both specced similarly to their sedan siblings, with the Sport Hybrid offering standard heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker sound system, etc.
That being said, the Civic Hatchback Hybrid has, among other things, a standard Google built-in and more generous trunk space to show for its higher price tag, with a whopping 24.5 cubic feet of room versus 14.8 cubic feet of trunk area for the Honda Civic Sedan Hybrid. The latter does make up for this with a tad more interior space, though, boasting 99.0 cubic feet of total passenger volume as against 96.6 cubic feet for the hatchback. The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Hybrid starts at $29,950, while the Sport Touring Hybrid begins at $32,950.
2025 Honda Accord Hybrid - $33,655
The Honda Accord has had a particularly good run over the last few years, even by its own highly successful standard. The 11th generation, in particular, is touted as one of the very best Honda Accord generations, and consistently posts strong sales figures, thanks to its refined yet sporty driving experience, stunningly beautiful exterior, practicality, generous interior space, massive 16.7 cubic feet of trunk room, and abundance of standard features. Fittingly, it now spearheads Honda's electrification efforts with up to four hybrid trims on offer, namely the Honda Accord Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid.
No matter the grade you choose, you get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mated with two electric motors to produce 204 total horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy may vary depending on your preferred trim, however. Data on Honda's official site shows the EX-L Hybrid to be the most efficient Honda Accord Hybrid trim, with a combined city/highway fuel economy of 48 mpg. In comparison, the Sport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid trims return 4 less mpg at 44 mpg. That being said, the Accord has one of the highest prices for a hybrid Honda model, with pricing starting at $33,655.
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid - $34,650
Honda's embrace of electrification wouldn't be complete without its most popular SUV offering a hybrid powertrain. The Honda Accord CR-V hybrid crossover has been part of Honda's hybrid vehicle range since 2020, and it has ticked all the boxes for U.S. consumers wanting a dependable compact SUV with gentle road manners, good fuel economy, useful cargo space, as well as a spacious and comfortable cabin. Performance-wise, the CR-V Hybrid features the same powertrain setup as the Honda Accord Hybrid, meaning a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that combine for 204 horses and 247 lb-ft of torque.
Unlike the Honda Accord Hybrid, however, the CR-V hybrid is available with all-wheel drive. It is also slightly less efficient than the Accord, with front-wheel drive versions delivering 40 mpg combined in their most efficient state of tune. Opting for all-wheel drive sees that return dwindle marginally to 37 mpg combined, which is about 9 mpg better than nonhybrid CR-V models earn, given their 28 mpg of combined city/highway fuel economy. Pricing for the Honda CR-V Hybrid starts at $34,650 for the entry-level Sport Hybrid trim; the range-topping CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid model has a starting MSRP of $41,100.