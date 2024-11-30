What Does 4D Mean On A Car? (And Is It Same As 4WD?)

There's a lot of terminology out there to help better describe the functionality and features of a specific car model. It can get a bit confusing, especially when so many of them use the number "four." What does it mean when someone refers to a car as 4D, and is it the same as 4WD?

Depending on the context of the discussion about a particular car model, 4D has two popular meanings. First, 4D is often a shorthand way to say or write "four door." This means 4D could describe a car that has four doors (an SUV or sedan) versus two doors (a coupe, although there are some four-door coupes out there).

The second meaning of 4D relates to an automatic car's transmission. There are two transmission types: automatic and manual. Cars with automatic transmissions sometimes have a gear position that's referred to as "4D." This is known as the overdrive gear on your car, which reduces the engine load to improve efficiency, keeping you at a constant speed after the car reaches peak velocity. Most often, people use 4D when driving up a steep hill or towing a heavy trailer, depending on the car model.

