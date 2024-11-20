What Does The '4' Emblem Mean On The Back Of Dodge Cars?

Car logos are often more than just a slick image. They're meant to evoke a feeling or attitude that becomes attached to that brand and its models. For example, Ford's simple blue and white logo inspires feelings of strength and reliability, while Ferrari's black horse exudes luxury and power. Dodge is another car brand whose logo hopes to make an emotional impact.

The Dodge logo has evolved over the years, charging from a star to a ram to red stripes. Now, the Dodge logo often spells out the word "Dodge" with two angled red stripes at the end, meant to symbolize the passion and excitement felt while driving these American performance vehicles. But some Dodge owners have noticed that their logo is covered by the number four right over the two red lines. This logo change simply means that a car has four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Four-wheel drive, or 4WD, is shifted into for off-road use, though full-time 4WD systems and all-wheel drive have become more common with time, both of which are always active. These modes create allow power and better control of the vehicle when dealing with snow, ice, mud, and sand. There are right and wrong ways to use traditional four-wheel drive, so it's important to know what your vehicle is capable of.

