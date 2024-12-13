12 Of The Best Earbuds You Can Buy On Amazon, Ranked By User Ratings
Amazon can be a minefield when it comes to getting accurate user ratings. Many products are boosted by strategic reviews, and inferior items often come out on top with unrealistic scores. Earbuds are one such category. There are literally pages and pages of "exceptional" buds at tempting prices. But are you really getting what they claim to be? It's hard to beat brands like Apple, Beats, and Samsung for quality. But if you rely on Amazon ratings, you might find randomly named brands promising you the world at prices you can't quite believe. That's not to say that they are bad earbuds; it's just that it's often better to stick with a known quantity.
We have filtered out suspicious reviews and only used products sold by Amazon directly for complete transparency. The results are quite interesting, with a variety of budget-friendly to premium options making the list. Some entries are unsurprising, given their quality, while others might raise a few eyebrows. Here is the final list of 12 of the best earbuds on Amazon, ranked by user ratings.
12. Panasonic ErgoFit
The Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds are an excellent choice if you seek a quality pair at a rock-bottom price. With an overall review score of 4.3 from Amazon customers, with 64% of them giving five-star reviews, these earbuds have proven to be a smash hit. SlashGear even listed them as one of the few pairs of wired earbuds that are actually worth the money in 2023. We noted that they are an excellent option for those requiring a comfortable pair to wear for extended listening sessions.
The sound quality may not be fit for fussy audiophiles, but it is fine for casual listening and certainly passes the test if you primarily want the buds for podcasts. Amazon customers are happy with the audio quality too. Sound distortion is notably absent from any complaints, and they also appreciate the three different tip sizes. Build quality impresses for the price; just don't expect them to last forever. However, you should get a good run for your money before they need replacing.
11. Sony MDR-EX15AP
Another seriously affordable set of wired earbuds is the MDR-EX15AP from Sony. They deliver pleasing quality for the price and score an excellent 4.3 with Amazon customers, with 65% giving five-star ratings and just 6% leaving one-star reviews. These earbuds come with three different tip sizes to ensure comfort. Amazon customers generally state that the buds fit well and are even comfortable enough to wear while side sleeping. They also typically say that the sound quality is good, especially for the price, but the bass can sometimes be lacking. Some customers also mention that the buds can't be expected to last long and that the thin wires seem a bit cheap.
However, they are under $10 without a microphone, and you can sometimes even pick up a pair with a mic for this price if Amazon has applied a discount. One three-star reviewer on Amazon summed them up by saying, "These earbuds are inexpensive, lightweight, comfortable to wear, and small for easy storage. But the sound quality is a bit disappointing."
10. Beats Studio Buds
With the Beats Studio Buds, we're now getting into the big players. They are the first wireless set on this list and also the first to sport active noise cancellation. They are also the first on this list to cost over $100. However, you do get a radically improved audio performance over the budget options we've covered so far. SlashGear reviewed these buds back in 2021 and noted that they have a perfectly balanced sound profile, ideal for a variety of genres, which marks a departure from Beats' traditional bass-heavy reputation. Additionally, they offer Spatial Audio support for a more three-dimensional listening experience. However, we noted that the ANC was just "decent" and far from the best in class.
The buds come in black, white, or a striking red, with a charging case that trebles the five-hour (ANC on) battery life. Furthermore, the IPX4 water resistance makes them ideal for sweaty gym ears, and their cross-platform compatibility makes them suitable for both iOS and Android devices, despite being an Apple product. Amazon customers are notably impressed, with 67% of reviewers awarding five stars, contributing to the Beats Studio Buds' overall score of 4.3. However, 8% have given one-star reviews, the highest on the list so far.
9. Avantree C171
Avantree may not be a major player in audio equipment, but its C171 earbuds are satisfying customers on Amazon. These wired buds feature a hook design that fits securely behind your ears. The tips are soft and comfortable, with three sizes to choose from. Connectivity options include USB-C, a Lightning option for older iPhones, and a white 3.5mm gold-plated plug jack variant.
However, the best part about the Avantree C171 buds is undoubtedly their affordability. The cost is around the $20 mark and Amazon reviewers have responded by awarding them an overall 4.4 score with 66% five-star happiness and just 5% one-star disappointments. Sound quality generally gets two thumbs up from reviewers, although the bass splits opinion, a common occurrence in budget headphones. But most agree that the build quality is excellent, especially given the affordable nature of the buds.
Additionally, physical in-line buttons allow you to control playback easily. Yet, it's this control panel that most customers actually complain about on Amazon. Many state that it is too small and located too high up on the wire to be of practical use. It's also where the microphone is located, and customers mention that the microphone quality is inferior.
8. JVC Gumy
We're not done with quality, budget-friendly wired earbuds just yet. The JVC Gumy are one more pair in the affordable price range that have impressed Amazon reviewers. These earbuds come in at under $10, yet customers have awarded them an impressive 4.4 overall score. Of that, 67% are five-star reviews, while just 4% of buyers have been displeased enough to give them a one-star review. They come in a range of flamboyant colors, or you can choose plain old black or white. They also come with three different earpiece sizes and a 3.5mm plug.
Amazon customers are of the opinion that these buds offer surprisingly good audio, including decent bass, which is a rarity at this price point. They also offer good noise isolation, and some buyers, although not all, are impressed with their build quality. One reviewer on Amazon took the time to mention, "These have been better than I expected. They felt cheap when I took them out of the package, but they've stood up to a lot of use and some punishment."
7. Sony WF-C500
The WF-C500 is the second set of Sony earbuds to make our list. They are available for under $100, making them an excellent midrange option for users seeking top quality without having to shell out the cost of more premium options. Amazon users give the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds an overall score of 4.4, with 69% satisfied enough to give perfect five-star reviews. In fact, only 6% have felt sufficiently unhappy to give them a one-star rating.
Sound-wise, these buds offer a well-balanced sound profile. The audio experts at What Hi-Fi conclude that the bass is controlled without being overly deep, while the mids are clear and the treble is lively enough. If you're unsatisfied with the sound, you can adjust the equalizer in the app. The Sony app also offers 360 Reality Audio. This spatial audio format positions sounds around the listener to create a more natural, enveloping listening experience.
Amazon customers tend to confirm the sound quality, while comfort is another common compliment. Each bud weighs just 0.2 oz, and there is a standard selection of sizes to find the ideal fit. They also sing praises about the excellent battery life. The buds can last up to 10 hours on a full charge, and the included case effectively doubles this. Additionally, the build quality is solid, and they are IPX4 water-resistant.
6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 take us into premium territory, although if you're lucky, you may get them on offer, making them an even better buy than they already are. Amazon customers love these earbuds, giving them an overall 4.4 score, with an impressive 71% awarding five stars, while only 6% felt compelled to rate them with one.
Not only do these buds offer outstanding audio quality, but they also have premium features that make them well worth the money. Among these are real-time translation when talking with someone speaking an unfamiliar language and excellent ANC with Ambient Sound mode. Additionally, you get three mics that enable crystal-clear calls, and they are small and lightweight with comfortable tips for extended wear.
SlashGear listed Samsung as one of the best wireless earbuds brands in 2023. We even implied that the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are evidence that the Korean tech giant focuses on quality over quantity. However, Samsung buds are very much designed to be a part of the Samsung ecosystem. They do still work well with other Android devices, except the Samsung-exclusive features, but they are a poor choice for Apple users. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro have since been released, with the latter receiving an excellent review from our experts here at SlashGear.
5. Shure SE215 Pro
While wireless in-ear monitors are becoming increasingly popular, professionals still generally prefer wired models due to their reliability and superior audio quality. The Shure SE215 Pro earbuds stick with the traditional wired design and offer exceptional value for their modest cost. When explaining exactly why musicians use earpieces, SlashGear felt compelled to mention these earbuds as a budget-friendly option.
Because of this price, the SE215 Pro earbuds are not regarded as high-end monitors by any means. But they do offer a well-balanced sound profile with features for professionals and everyday use. These include the notable bass response and effective isolation, with the latter blocking up to 37dB of ambient noise. Additionally, the detachable cable is practical, although the over-ear design does take a bit of getting used to. However, they're not just for the studio. Regular listeners can also benefit, only at a more accessible price point.
The influential website MusicRadar acknowledged in their review that the Shure SE215 Pros offer remarkable value and excellent audio despite featuring just a single high-definition driver. Amazon customers repeatedly mention their sound quality and value as positive traits, too. Customers give an overall 4.4 score. Of that, 72% are five-star reviews, with just 5% giving one star. Complaints mainly center around the cable length, while fit and comfort also receive mixed reviews.
4. Beats Powerbeats Pro
While 8% of Amazon reviewers have given the Beats Powerbeats Pro a one-star review, these premium, wireless earbuds have received a substantial 74% of five-star reviews and an overall score of 4.4. This makes them the highest-rated buds on the list so far in terms of five-star reviews, though they are also tied for the highest one-star reviews, alongside the Beats Studio Buds. When it comes to Beats, you either love 'em or hate 'em.
SlashGear gave the Powerbeats Pro high praise back in 2019 and remarked that they gave AirPods tech the "sound it deserves" by improving on "almost all of the elements of Apple's AirPods." We also commented on the impressive nine-hour battery life and the bulky charging case that provides another two full charges. This pocket-stretching case may not challenge gym bag space, but it is still comparatively large. However, the buds remain an excellent choice for workouts thanks to their secure ear hooks and IPX4 sweat resistance.
With deep, resonating bass and bright high frequencies, the sound quality also shines through. There is a chance that you might miss the omitted graphic equalizer; there are no customizable options, let alone presets. So you'll need to be a fan of Beats' signature bassy sound to love these buds. They also lack ANC, a feature you might expect in this price range. However, the snug fit does provide a good level of passive isolation.
3. Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro are the third set of Beats earbuds to make our list, and we at SlashGear found them to be the most impressive. TThey also just shade it with Amazon reviewers, who have given them an overall score of 4.4, with 74% leaving five stars. This is equal to the Powerbeats Pro, but the Beats Fit Pro earbuds surpass them with just 6% of one-star reviews.
Their innovative silicone wingtips offer a more secure fit than the Studio Buds, and they are much less bulky than the over-ear hooks of the Powerbeats Pro. This in no way compromises sound quality, either. The Beats' signature bass remains, but it isn't as overwhelming as previous releases. If your primary concern is pounding bass, you might prefer a set of Beats' other buds. The low frequencies on this pair, while still notably punchy, tend to harmonize with the other frequencies for a more balanced sound.
Another advantage over the other Beats buds is the ANC. Our reviewer noted it is "more than solid," and you can still get up to six hours of battery life with it active. Unfortunately, the bulky charging case isn't any smaller, but it does extend the charge to up to 24 hours. Sound quality and the funky color choices of the buds impress Amazon customers the most. One five-star reviewer notes that "the colors are beautiful, and they sound a lot better than AirPods Pro." However, reviews tend to be mixed when it comes to comfort and fit.
2. House of Marley Smile Jamaica
Reggae legend Bob Marley's family created the House of Marley brand. The company supports reforestation and charitable causes through its 1Love foundation, and its products combine eco-conscious designs with good performance and value. Indeed, at just under $25, the House of Marley Smile Jamaica earbuds are a surprisingly high entry on this list. However, they offer a lot more than just a low price.
According to Amazon reviewers, for your small outlay, you also get superb sound quality, long-lasting durability, and impressive comfort. The classy wood finish is FSC-certified, which guarantees sustainable management of wood-sourced forests and support for local communities. This gives these headphones a premium, yet eco-friendly, look. In fact, reviewers are so impressed by these buds that only 3% have been dissatisfied enough to give a one-star review, while 74% agree they deserve five stars.
According to the audio experts at SoundGuys, the sound profile is balanced across all frequencies, and the snug fit provides good noise isolation. Bass lovers may well wish for a bit more punch, but the audio signature generally handles most genres with impressive clarity. Another feature of note is the tangle-resistant braided cable, which is also a hit with Amazon reviewers.
1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
With an overall score of 4.7, boosted by a whopping 87% of five-star reviews and just 3% of one-star disappointments, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) easily take the No. 1 spot. But then, you would expect so at almost $250. However, even at that eye-watering price, Amazon reviewers expressed value and believe the earbuds' features and quality justify their price tag.
Audio performance is the top compliment awarded by reviewers, while comfort, fit, battery life, and the ANC all receive warm praise, too. The main gripe about the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is the fact that Android users are left out in the cold. While SlashGear commented back in 2022 that Android phone and Windows PC pairing are possible, these non-Apple heathens must forego a lot of features, including Siri, one-touch pairing, and personalized Spatial Audio.
Therefore, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are primarily for Apple disciples. They get the H2 chip powering the effective ANC, in addition to the Adaptive Transparency mode that intelligently filters out sudden loud sounds. Audio quality also impresses with a frequency range that is an improvement on the previous generation, while battery life is up to 30 hours with the small, sleek charging case.
Methodology
We used Fakespot to screen suspicious review patterns and only accepted products that scored B or higher (on an A to F scale). For transparency, we also only accepted buds with more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon. At least 65% of those had to be five-star reviews, and no more than 8% could be one-star reviews. Finally, we used only Amazon sellers for complete transparency.
For earbuds with the same review score, we ranked the ones with the most five-star reviews higher. If those were also the same, we ranked the ones with the fewest one-star reviews on top.