What Is A Porsche Slantnose And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The Slantnose Porsche became globally famous during the 1980s and managed to stick around for the better part of the decade, which is best known for tumultuous change in the auto industry. Thanks to the oil crisis and subsequent government regulations, carmakers were still shifting production away from rear-wheel drive gas guzzlers to compact, more fuel-efficient front-wheel vehicles. Thus, the '80s saw some truly bland and often terrible rides.

But not so from Porsche. During the previous decade (1978, to be exact), Porsche established the "Sonderwunschabteilung," an extremely exclusive customization program that in German translates to "special requests." If you had the money, you could literally build the Porsche of your dreams. The "Sonderwunsch" could convert and modify any existing Porsche, and in special cases create custom one-offs. It's from this dream-making department that came as, Porsche states, "one of the rarest and most sought after of all 911 sportscars" — the race-inspired Porsche 930 Turbo Flachbau, otherwise known to English-speaking people as the Slantnose (or Flatnose).

In 1981, the general public could order the Slantnose, but its inspiration began in the '70s when Porsche built its 935 racecar, one of the most iconic Porsches in racing history. Mansour Ojjeh, owner of TAG and famous for his involvement with the McLaren Formula 1 team, was so impressed by the 935 that he wanted a luxurious street version. "Sonderwunsch" obliged and created the 935 Street. This Candy Apple one-of-a-kind, powered by a 3.3-liter turbocharged engine with flared wheel arches and a massive spoiler, would become the forefather to the 930 Turbo Slantnose.

