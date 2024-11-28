Is Kawasaki Releasing A New KLE Motorcycle? Here's What We Know

Kawasaki teased a new KLE motorcycle offering but hasn't announced its arrival for 2025 at the 110th anniversary of the EICMA or Esposizione Internazionale del Ciclo, Motociclo, Accessori (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition). The EICMA event took place over four days (Thursday – Sunday) from November 7 through November 10, 2024, to the public, but opened its doors to the press as early as November 5 in Milan, Italy.

Kawasaki isn't currently releasing any details about the newest KLE other than "KLE est. 1991" spelled out on the side of the stylized crate from which the test-vehicle-camo-covered adventure bike and its rider are escaping. Above that is a tagline reading, "Life's a Rally. Ride it." An image depicting an arid landscape occupies one side of the crate, while the other side holds an image of a paved road traversing a grassy green meadow as it disappears into a copse of evergreens.

Industry sources agree that the new Kawasaki KLE is slated to debut for the 2026 model year. However, other than the release date, Kawasaki is keeping all the details concerning the KLE shown in the crate a secret until further notice.

