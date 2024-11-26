The Legendary Chase Cars Of The US Military's U-2 Spy Plane

The Air Force has a mythical sky beast known as the Lockheed Martin U-2 Dragon Lady — a jet with such efficiency and performance that it's still being used since it was commissioned during the Cold War in 1955. But while the U-2 is designed for soaring through the sky at 400 mph with its 104-foot wingspan, it can't really land without being tamed. That's where U-2 chase cars come in.

Inspired by the look of a sailplane, the U-2 is light enough to complete missions at a range of 3,000 miles and reach an altitude of 70,000 feet — even while carrying equipment. This made it the perfect asset for U.S. intelligence agencies. Pilot Maj. Richard Heyser used the U-2 to gather crucial information about Russia's plans to launch a nuclear strike against the U.S. in 1962. But its lightness comes at a price — the U-2 wingspan generates incredible lift that makes it tough to look down at the runway while descending. When combined with its unreliable landing gear, it's beyond dangerous to touch down. In fact, it's known as the most difficult-to-land machine in the U.S. Air Force.

Since the U-2 flies down the runway at 140 mph, whoever provides the pilot with landing instructions needed to be just as fast. The idea of a chase car was conceived, with muscle cars racing behind a U-2 as it landed to call out instructions and then provide equipment to keep it upright after it lands.