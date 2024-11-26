What Is The Right Oil For A HEMI Engine?

There are a few things you can do to help your engine last longer, but one of the most important is to change your oil and filter on a regular basis. Changing the oil yourself is easy with basic tools and a little preparation, and doing so can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the life of your car. Motor oil is classified by viscosity, or its ability to flow freely at different temperatures. When you visit your auto parts store or shop online for oil, you'll find a dizzying array of oil classifications with different viscosities and compositions.

Using the wrong oil for your engine can cause premature wear due to inadequate lubrication. If you're one of the many drivers with a car or truck that uses a 5.7-liter HEMI engine found in Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and Jeep vehicles, you should be using a full synthetic or synthetic blend 5W-20 oil. A 6.2-liter HEMI engine requires 0W-20 oil, which is a bit lighter when the engine is cold. Drivers of vehicles with 6.4-liter HEMI engines should use 0W-40, which is thicker at your engine's regular operating temperature.