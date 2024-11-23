Drone Vs. UAV: Is There A Difference Between These Military Aircraft?

Unmanned crafts have been part of the military force for nearly two centuries. The first UAV saw field use in the summer of 1849 when Austria introduced Venice — and the world — to aerial warfare. More than 170 years later, these crafts have solidified themselves as part of every nation's military might. But in recent years, a debate has risen over the difference between drones and UAVs, terms people love using interchangeably, even though the answer is simple: All UAVs are drones, but not all drones are UAVs.

With the surge of technology in the 21st century, meeting someone who hasn't run into an unmanned craft is difficult. You might have heard a person call a state-of-the-art military-grade craft a drone, while also using the same term for a recreational gadget a high school senior uses to capture 4K YouTube videos. Both drones and UAVs have no pilots inside, can be controlled remotely, might have some autonomy, and are subject to regulations set by a country's aviation authority. But similarities between these crafts end here.