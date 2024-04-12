Meet The American Drone That Just Arrived In Europe - The MQ-4C Triton

The U.S. Navy's Sixth Fleet announced on March 30, 2024, that the Navy's largest drone and one of its most capable maritime patrol assets— the MQ-4C Triton — had been forward-deployed to Europe for the first time. Part of the Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP-19) and nicknamed "Big Red", several Tritons are now stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in Sicily, Italy. It'll allow U.S. commanders to keep a close eye on hotspots in Europe and Africa, such as the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea, and with its range of 8,200 nautical miles, even part of Africa and as far as the Middle East.

Despite its impressive capabilities, the Navy has been relatively cautious in deploying the MQ-4C internationally. Apart from Sigonella, the other main hub for VUP-19's Tritons is Andersen AFB in Guam, where the drone's sophisticated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment has been used to keep a watchful eye on the Pacific theater and America's major competitors in the region, such as China. So, what sets the Triton apart from the numerous other unmanned aerial vehicles in the U.S. military's arsenal?