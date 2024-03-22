Can You Attach A Weapon To Your Drone? Here's What The Law Says

In case you haven't seen the meme with comedian/actor Tracy Morgan (of "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" fame) repeatedly saying the word "nope," here it is for your viewing pleasure because it's salient to this article.

The short answer to the question posited in the headline is exactly that — nope. And we deliver it with exactly the same boisterous incredulity because we shouldn't have to tell anyone that strapping anything onto a drone — whether it be fireworks, guns, bombs, or even the innocuous water balloon (although that might be fun) — is frowned upon by virtually every local, state, and federal agency in the continental United States.

As much as you want to think the best about your fellow human, the FAA has been warning citizens to stop attaching death-dealing devices on drones for years now. It's a case of taking a new-fangled technological marvel, essentially a grown-up's version of a kid's toy helicopter and making it "better" by turning it into a fireworks-delivering, chainsaw-carrying, pistol-packing, flame-throwing turkey cooker. Because ... 'Murica!

It's this very same "don't tread on me" attitude that won us our independence during the Revolutionary War, after all. While the question is a quintessential example of a rhetorical question (at least to most common sensical folk), humor us as we provide some compelling legal reasons that will keep you out of jail and save you money.