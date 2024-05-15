The US Marine Corps Just Revealed Rogue 1: Its New Exploding Drone

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marine Corps and Teledyne FLIR Defense unveiled the "Rogue 1" — a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) kamikaze drone with some interesting features: the warhead can be swapped on the field, and if an attack is aborted, the drone can disable its explosive payload, land, and be recovered by the operating Marine for reuse.

Teledyne FLIR Defense is expected to deliver a batch of 127 Rogue 1 units to the Marine Corps for testing soon. The contract is valued at $12 million, so each system should come to around $94,000 apiece. It's very expensive as far as loitering munitions go, but part of the high cost can be explained by the low initial batch. As production ramps up, the drones will (hopefully) become more affordable.

The Rogue 1 is one of three systems the Corps is pursuing as part of its Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program. The goal of OPF-L is to equip Marine fireteams with the capability to deploy loitering munitions whenever needed, effectively reducing their reliance on air support and increasing their "effective range." This capability has been long in the work at the Corps. As early as 2018, according to the Marine Times, the service has conducted experiments with a "Drone Marine" — a single marine carrying six drones — to great success. Rogue 1 and similar drones adopted as part of OPF-L should soon bring experimentation to reality.