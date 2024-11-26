10 Amazing Sports Cars You'll Never See From These Brands Again

A car enthusiast loves a good sports car. While not exactly the most lucrative or expansive segment on the market today, there are plenty of ways to have your cake and eat it when it comes to sports cars. Most of them nowadays come from the established manufacturers of such vehicles, stuff like the Porsche Boxster and Cayman, which are sadly being discontinued soon.

Rewind the clock a few years, however, and there were some normal, sometimes even economy car manufacturers that tried their best to make a good sports car. Some of these were better than others, but generally, people tended to opt for the aforementioned established sports cars. It makes sense — why would anyone choose a sports car from Fiat or Volkswagen when they could get something with a Porsche or even Mercedes-Benz badge on it?