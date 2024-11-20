Hurricane Hunter: The WC-130 Hercules Jet That Can Fly Through Tropical Storms

Packing winds that can exceed 150 mph, hurricanes are among nature's most destructive forces. Their fury unleashes storm surges and torrential rain and has been known to reshape entire coastlines, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. It is hardly surprising, therefore, to see airports shut down and airline companies canceling flights just to avoid flying into them.

Advertisement

But what if we told you that there exists an aircraft that pilots deliberately fly into hurricanes? The aircraft in question goes by the name WC-130 Hercules. Operated by the U.S. Air Force and built by American defense and aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin, the WC-130 Hercules sails right into the depths of the most powerful hurricanes to learn more about them. It's equipped with a bevy of instruments that provide critical details about a hurricane's wind speed, intensity, and direction of the movement to gain as much data as possible and ultimately save lives.

Its manufacturer calls it the world's most powerful meteorologist, but it's more widely known as the "Hurricane Hunter," thanks to its ability to stand up against one of nature's most destructive forces.

Advertisement