5 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put Into The Pontiac Grand Prix

Pontiac didn't wait to grace the Grand Prix with a big, burly V8. When it debuted in 1962, most Grand Prix buyers drove home with a variant of the same 389 cubic inch engine that would later go in the 1964 GTO, but lucky late-year customers had a more powerful option. The Super Duty package wasn't widely advertised and added $2,250 to the cost of the model (equal to over $23,000 today). For that hefty sum, buyers got a 421-inch V8 topped with two Carter four-barrel carburetors.

That boosted output to 405 horsepower, but the price was prohibitive to most buyers. Only 16 customers opted for the Super Duty package in 1962, and it was dropped the following year when General Motors abandoned its factory racing program. Of the 16 originally produced, Mecum Auctions estimates that only five have survived to this day. One that was part of the Milton Robson Collection sold in 2010 for $181,500, and another popped up via Mecum a little less than three years ago.