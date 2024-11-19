Here's What Those Little Black Dots On Car Windows And Windshields Are For

If you've ever noticed the black dots on a car's windshield and wondered what purpose they serve, you're not alone. In most cases, these dots are accentuated by black bands or stripes around the glass' periphery. One might think these dots are printed for aesthetic purposes. In reality, these dots are an integral component of the design process — one that keeps the whole windscreen assembly attached to the car's frame.

So, how exactly does black paint play a role in structural integrity? At the most basic level, it's about surface tension — creating a tight grip. These are technically known as frits. An ideal design for a car would require the glass plate to be held assuringly in its place. To achieve that, a strong adhesive is required to keep the glass and car's frame tightly locked, resulting in a secure grip.

The frit is essentially an enamel that is baked right onto the margins of the glass. It provides a surface for tighter adhesive bonding between the glass plate and the car's frame. But there are a few more benefits to these black stripes and dots.