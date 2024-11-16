What's The Biggest Difference Between The DC-10 And L-1011 Trijets?

The DC-10 jet was McDonnell Douglas Corporation's most controversial plane, given the bad luck that seemed to follow it. The aircraft was built to replace the DC-8 quad jet, thanks to its long-distance capabilities and improved passenger capacity. Although it succeeded in this, gaining status for its fuel efficiency, auto landing system, and transcontinental travel, its reputation ultimately turned sour after several catastrophic crashes.

Regardless, the DC-10 was a work of art. The original plane, the DC-10-10, sported a General Electric CF-6 turbofan engine under each wing, with the third at the base of the tailfin. The aircraft had a 4,000-mile range, which allowed it to fly between continents. Its large, wide body could also seat between 250 and 380 passengers.

The DC-10 came in three models: the DC-10-10, as mentioned above, the DC-10-30, and the DC-10-40. Each variant had specific dimensions. The 10-10's length was 182 feet, 3.1 inches, its wingspan 155 feet by 4 inches, and its height 57 feet, 6 inches. For the 10-30 and 10-40, the wingspan was 165 feet by 4 inches, and the height was 57 feet by 7 inches. But the 10-30's length was 181 feet 7 inches, while the 10-40's was 182 feet by 2 inches. The DC-10 saw commercial success mainly because of its low cost of operation as compared to the Boeing 747 and L-1011. It was also cheaper to board, making it a favored option compared to the luxurious L-1011.

