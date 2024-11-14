The DiabloX: Everything To Know About Puig's Futuristic Concept Motorcycle

Most of Puig's innovations on the DiabloX concept motorcycle are in aerodynamics. Starting from the front, Puig introduces a front winglet concept below the headlight, which it says creates downforce that prevents wheelies and increases braking stability. Puig calls the headlight itself a "smart light," which adjusts horizontally with the lean angle of the rider to better light their trajectory.

There's also an adjustable two-in-one lever guard and rearview mirror set-up that is said to be coming to market soon. An automatically adjusting windshield and digital display move up and down depending on acceleration to provide better aerodynamics. Four electronic, motorized winglets on the side of the bike adjust their angle with accelerations, as well, to better direct airflow. Lower down, Puig has introduced air-cooled brakes, which it says reduces the turbulence created by the front wheel and optimizes brake temperature, which would potentially improve traction and help reduce your chances of overheating on the track.

Moving under the bike, there are two spoilers, one directly under the engine that Puig says increases airflow, which decreases pressure and thus increases downforce for better handling. The second spoiler is placed further back in order to create downforce on the swing arm itself, rather than the chassis, which would improve tire grip. Puig says this also has the added benefit of moderating optimal tire temperature. Lastly, Puig has introduced a lenticular rear rim, which reduces drag force and turbulence.

