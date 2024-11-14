The DiabloX: Everything To Know About Puig's Futuristic Concept Motorcycle
Puig, a high-tech aftermarket parts retailer, has released the first look at it's second concept motorcycle, the DiabloX. Puig says the idea behind the bike was to create a futuristic motorcycle that "uses the elements to improve performance." In practice, this meant creating a more aerodynamic bike by generating more downward force via specialized, electronic bodywork and smart fairings.
This development makes sense for Puig, whose bread and butter is aero-dynamic aftermarket fairings and bodywork with aggressive styling. Puig describes the bike as a Naked+, meaning the DiabloX should have the feel of riding a naked bike and the aerodynamics and wind deflection of a more kitted out sports bike.
Additions to the DiabloX concept include, a high-tech front spoiler, automatically adjusting wind deflector and digital display, electronic bodywork winglets, two-in-one lever guard and rearview mirror, engine spoiler and rear underbody spoiler, rear spoiler fins, lenticular rear rim, smart headlight, and air-cooled brakes. Some of these parts are, or will be, commercially available as after-market add-ons for production motorcycles.
Innovations of the DiabloX concept motorcycle
Most of Puig's innovations on the DiabloX concept motorcycle are in aerodynamics. Starting from the front, Puig introduces a front winglet concept below the headlight, which it says creates downforce that prevents wheelies and increases braking stability. Puig calls the headlight itself a "smart light," which adjusts horizontally with the lean angle of the rider to better light their trajectory.
There's also an adjustable two-in-one lever guard and rearview mirror set-up that is said to be coming to market soon. An automatically adjusting windshield and digital display move up and down depending on acceleration to provide better aerodynamics. Four electronic, motorized winglets on the side of the bike adjust their angle with accelerations, as well, to better direct airflow. Lower down, Puig has introduced air-cooled brakes, which it says reduces the turbulence created by the front wheel and optimizes brake temperature, which would potentially improve traction and help reduce your chances of overheating on the track.
Moving under the bike, there are two spoilers, one directly under the engine that Puig says increases airflow, which decreases pressure and thus increases downforce for better handling. The second spoiler is placed further back in order to create downforce on the swing arm itself, rather than the chassis, which would improve tire grip. Puig says this also has the added benefit of moderating optimal tire temperature. Lastly, Puig has introduced a lenticular rear rim, which reduces drag force and turbulence.
How will the DiaboX come to market?
Like other concept motorcycles, don't expect a chance to buy the DiabloX anytime soon — or ever. Puig notes that this concept motorcycle is "an exercise of design freedom and as a test of what we are capable of achieving" and "a limited exercise of creativity." However, the Diablo and DiabloX concept motorcycles were both built from Yamaha MT-09 bases and certain parts from the project are becoming available.
The lever guard and mirror combo will come to market soon for street motorcycles, according to Puig. In addition, Puig's unique brake cooler set up has already been introduced for several commercial bikes. New anti-wheelie front spoilers have also come to market, but in a different style. Puig has also introduced new downforce side winglets, however these are not electronic or motorized as with the DiabloX. Other than those few additions to their line-up, there's no telling what Puig plans to do with the other advancements made through the DiabloX.