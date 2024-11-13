What Motorcycles Do Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz Ride In The Batman?

Released in 2022, "The Batman" was well-received by audiences and critics alike, with many praising director Matt Reeves's dark and gritty take on Gotham City and Batman himself. The film — which is the thirteenth and most recent big screen adaptation of the Batman character — featured an ensemble cast, with Robert Pattinson in the lead role and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

If you have any interest in cars and motorcycles, you were likely impressed by more than just the story and special effects, as "The Batman" also featured a few dozen iconic vehicles, including one of the best Batmobiles of all time.

In several key scenes, Batman and Catwoman can be seen riding powerful motorcycles. It is difficult to tell which specific bikes they are, and not just because the film is very dark (both figuratively and literally), but also because these aren't exactly the types of bikes you'd typically see cruising down your neighborhood street. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about the bikes Pattinson and Kravitz's characters ride in the film.