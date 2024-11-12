What Does The White Light Mean On Your Chromecast?

When smart TVs were less affordable or ubiquitous, casting devices like the Google Chromecast were useful devices. In the past, we've even discussed why a Chromecast could still be right for you, even if you already had a smart TV. Despite this, Google announced its plans to discontinue Chromecast devices earlier this year.

Advertisement

Regardless of the Chromecast model, a solid white light is always a good sign. It means that your device is working without issues, and is connected to the internet. A pulsing white light also means that the Chromecast is working, but needs to be connected or has additional setup needs. On the final Chromecast model with Google TV (4K and HD), a dim, solid white light shows the device is in idle mode.

Depending on the specific Chromecast model, its light indicator can turn red, orange, and yellow. Here's how to know what they mean and some ways you can try to bring them back to white.