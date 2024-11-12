10 Settings You Might Want To Change In Your iPhone Email App

"Swiper, no swiping!" — well, unless you're an iPhone user. Almost every app on the iPhone makes good use of swipe, and it is an iPhone gesture you should master. Sometimes it's to delete something, sometimes to pin, and other times to entirely move an item — a flick opens up a pool of possibilities. The Mail app on your iPhone is no different, except it's a little bit of an overachiever in this department and has a decent arsenal of swipe features.

Different accounts on your Mail app will show different swipe options. For example, the Gmail account we tested on our iPhone shows that a quick swipe to the left on an unread email in your inbox displays three options: More — which opens a pop-up list of extra choices — as well as Flag and Archive. Swiping right presents two more options: Remind Me and Read. If you swipe all the way left or right, the option on the rightmost or leftmost is automatically performed.

The option to alter what function swiping performs is readily available in Swipe Options under Message List, where you can pick from choices like Move, Archive, and None. Unfortunately, these changes are implemented on all your email accounts and you cannot make customizations for each account individually. You are, however, allowed to switch from Archive to Delete for each account separately by going to Accounts > Select account > Account > Advanced, and choose from Deleted Mailbox or Archive Mailbox.

