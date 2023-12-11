This Simple iPhone Email Trick Can Help Organize Your Mailbox

You will now see the Mailbox you just created on your Mail app. Now you need to put mail in the folder. Unfortunately, iPhones do not have Smart Mailboxes like Macs, so the mail won't get sorted automatically into your custom folder. To manually do it, follow these instructions:

Open your Inbox in the Mail app. Tap Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap and hold on an email you want to move. Tap Move Message from the dropdown menu. Specify what folder you want to move the email to.

You can move multiple emails at a time by tapping Edit on your email page and marking multiple items. If it is done successfully, the mail in the folder should also sync to your Apple Watch if you have one. You can manually adjust them via the Apple Watch app if they don't sync properly.

You can further organize these Mailboxes by choosing what folders appear on the main screen. To adjust this list, tap Edit at the top right of the screen. You can then checkmark whatever Mailboxes you want to appear when you boot up the app. On this page, you can also tap and drag the three bars to adjust the order of your Mailboxes. You can also delete Mailboxes from this page if you wish to do so by tapping the Mailbox and selecting Delete Mailbox.