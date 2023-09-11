How To Customize The Mailboxes You See On Your Apple Watch
While you can use your Apple Watch as a sort of mini screen or surrogate write-mounted iPhone (when it's connected to an iPhone itself), the small device does have its limitations. It also won't automatically distinguish between incoming notifications, which means if you've got it set up to let you know about incoming emails the tiny screen might get really cluttered very fast.
That said, you can dig into your settings and specify which mailboxes you want the Apple Watch to notify you with. It's a good way to keep alerts for messages that might not warrant a wrist warning out of your metaphorical hair, but keep in mind this option applies to mailboxes and not individual email contacts. That being said, you can still filter out incoming messages via other criteria (like starred messages, emails from Today, etc).
So if you want to tell your Apple Watch to ignore specific inboxes, here's how you go about it:
Adjusting your Apple Watch inbox notifications
As long as you have an Apple Watch paired with an iPhone and have the Apple Watch app installed, setting up your inbox notifications is a fairly simple process.
- Open the Apple Watch app and tap on the My Watch button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Find the Mail section in the My Watch menu, then tap on Include Mail.
- From the Include Mail menu, tap on individual linked mailboxes to allow notifications (the entry will have a check mark next to it when enabled).
- You can also tap other criteria in the list below individual email accounts (i.e. VIP, Unread, Today, To or CC, etc) to turn notifications on or off for them within their respective mailboxes.
Once you've set up notifications how you like them you can exit the Apple Watch app. Now you should only receive notifications on your Apple Watch when messages appear in the accounts you've designated, and with the other criteria you've chosen (if you decided to set them up).