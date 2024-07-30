How To Block Emails On The iPhone Mail App

In the past, emails were a godsend in terms of long-distance communication. Unlike snail mail, you could receive long-form content and converse with other people from around the world almost instantaneously, as well as include attachments like media files and documents. While there has been a growing number of instant messaging apps that can fulfill many of these same functions, there are still many individuals and industries that rely on emails for their daily communication, especially in professional settings.

However, the convenience of sending and receiving emails also made it easier for bad actors to steal your data. These days, there are many security concerns that have appeared using email, like phishing scams and malware. In fact, one of the many ways hackers can use emails to scam people is by imitating the appearance of legitimate brands, which companies like Google have tried to avoid through its Gmail verification checkmarks.

In 2024 alone, hundreds of millions of people have had their information stolen, including their email addresses, from data breaches at notable companies such as AT&T and Ticketmaster. So, it's not surprising if your email address ends up in some hacker's database of potential targets.

Thankfully, Apple has email blocking features on its native Mail app to protect you from sketchy email senders so you can avoid accidentally falling victim to scammers. There are two methods to block emails from senders on your iPhone that use the Mail app and Settings app. Here's how to do both.