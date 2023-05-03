Gmail Adds Blue Verified Checkmarks To Protect Users From Scammers

Google is adopting a new identity system in Gmail that will put a checkmark next to a sender's email address. The blue checkmark, which looks identical to the one you see on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has been developed to help users deduce if the sender is a legitimate business or just a scammer. The blue verified badges for Gmail have already started rolling out and will be available for paid Google Workspace users as well as every person with an ordinary Google account.

The new email checkmark system in Gmail is part of Google's Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) initiative that was launched two years. Instead of using generic profile avatars for email senders, Google started asking businesses and organizations to verify their identity and get a special profile picture representing the brand logo.

This was done so that users can easily identify if the sender is a trusted entity, like a banking institution or academic institution. Companies that have already been BIMI-verified will get their blue badge soon. Adding a checkmark for the email address is essentially an add-on visual identifier, one which builds on the trust factor that the blue tick symbol has built over the years on the internet.