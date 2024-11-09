Where Are Lexus Cars Built And Who Makes Them?

The Lexus name, as enthusiasts will know, has been attached to some truly beautiful vehicles. The best-looking Lexus models ever run the gamut from the old-school cool of the SC to the sleek, stylish LFA, but the luxury brand frequently comes with a price tag to match — they will often be a bit rich for some drivers' blood.

As a result of this, the story of Lexus may be a bit of an unknown factor for many. It is, as we'll see, both its own entity and very much a part of its parent company, both a designer and manufacturer of its own vehicles and a marque that builds upon the work of said owner of the division. Toyota, after all, has created some of the longest-running and most popular vehicles of our time.

If you're unfamiliar with the inner workings of Lexus, this look at the history of the luxury name, its connection with Toyota and the worldwide bases that make its vehicles will shed some important light on the matter.