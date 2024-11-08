How To Change The Tone On Your Makita Battery Charger
Makita has integrated many innovative designs into its power tools and the battery systems that they correspond with. In fact, things like STAR Protection Computer Controls along with other impressive Makita technologies can only be found within the tool's brand. Even more, sometimes the company likes to add a little fun to the mix and give its consumers some customization options.
Outside of several combo kits to ensure you're purchasing the tools you need, which can be found at Home Depot and Amazon, Makita also allows you to customize your battery charger. This doesn't mean that you can pick your charger — each battery system voltage has its own charging necessities. However, you can select the melody it plays once your Makita batteries are done charging. This fun feature can be found in a few of Makita's battery chargers, such as the 18V LXT Rapid Battery Charger and the 40V XGT Rapid Charger. It does not come in the 12V CXT charger. That said, how exactly does one change the melody?
Changing the tone on your Makita charger
The instructions to change the tone on a Makita charger are the same no matter which compatible charger you're working with. To know for sure if you're charger is able to change melody before going through the steps, we'd suggest looking at the model number's manual to see if there is a section labeled "changing melody upon completion of charging" — wording may vary based on the model.
It's fairly simple to change the tone. When you slide the battery into the charger, the preset sound will play. Within the first five seconds of the sound playing, slide the battery out and back in again. You'll hear a new melody play. You can do this as many times as you like until you find a sound you prefer — there are up to six melodies to choose from. When a melody that you want to keep plays, simply keep the battery inserted in the charger. The tone will be set until you decide you want to change it again, even if you unplug the charger. You'll also notice the lights on the charger to indicate the battery's health and other information.
Even though changing a melody may seem like the smallest feature, it can come in handy, especially if you're on a job site and need to stay alert of your battery charges. And if you're not already invested in the tool company, it's just one of the many things to consider before purchasing Makita tools.