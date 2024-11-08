How To Change The Tone On Your Makita Battery Charger

The instructions to change the tone on a Makita charger are the same no matter which compatible charger you're working with. To know for sure if you're charger is able to change melody before going through the steps, we'd suggest looking at the model number's manual to see if there is a section labeled "changing melody upon completion of charging" — wording may vary based on the model.

Advertisement

It's fairly simple to change the tone. When you slide the battery into the charger, the preset sound will play. Within the first five seconds of the sound playing, slide the battery out and back in again. You'll hear a new melody play. You can do this as many times as you like until you find a sound you prefer — there are up to six melodies to choose from. When a melody that you want to keep plays, simply keep the battery inserted in the charger. The tone will be set until you decide you want to change it again, even if you unplug the charger. You'll also notice the lights on the charger to indicate the battery's health and other information.

Even though changing a melody may seem like the smallest feature, it can come in handy, especially if you're on a job site and need to stay alert of your battery charges. And if you're not already invested in the tool company, it's just one of the many things to consider before purchasing Makita tools.

Advertisement