How Reliable Are BMW S65 Engines? Here's What Owners Have To Say

The BMW S65 was an extremely popular engine that powered the M3 from 2007-2013. In that time, it won the International Engine and Powertrain of the Year Award for Best 3-liter to 4-liter Engine five years in a row, from 2008 to 2012. It isn't hard to see why, either. The S65 was a 4-liter V8 that produced more power than any engine the company had used in the M3 before. It wasn't necessarily the most powerful engine BMW ever built, but it was able to generate 414 horsepower at 8,300 RPM and 295 lb-ft of torque at 3,900 rpm. This turned the sleek M3 into a performance powerhouse that had plenty of get-up-and-go, handled well, and was a beast in the straightaways. Motortrend tested the 2012 model and found that the car was able to go from 0-60 MPH in just 4.1 seconds.

That said, the S65's legacy isn't entirely golden. There are plenty of critics out there who prefer the turbocharged inline-six engines that BMW used in the M3 models that came before and after those fitted with the S65. But performance preferences aside, the last iteration of this engine is now over a decade old. Folks who find one of the '07-'13 M3s for sale now might have some questions about its reliability, since most of the models on the market are starting to get up there in mileage. Reliability can be a difficult metric to measure, and one of the best ways to learn about how a car holds up is to see what owners have to say about it. BMW has made some very reliable cars in its time, but it seems the S65 M3 probably shouldn't be counted among them.

