What Engine Was In The Porsche Cayenne Diesel And Who Made It?

Porsche has a rich, storied history steeped in fast, ravishingly gorgeous cars powered by everything from classic air-cooled flat-4s and flat-6s to modern turbocharged flat-6s and gas-guzzling V8s. However, in 2009 the notoriously renegade Porsche Cayenne moved away from the gasoline engines typically found in Porsche cars and offered a diesel engine for the first time ever. In so doing, it made sure that any mention of Porsche engines will also include the oil burners. The initial Cayenne diesel engine was a 3.0-liter V6 made by Audi, which is owned by the Volkswagen Group. It generated 240-262 hp (the U.S. model got the less powerful option) and powered the Porsche Cayenne Diesel between 2009 and 2017 (2013-2016 in the U.S.).

In 2012, Porsche again introduced the Cayenne S Diesel with a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 diesel that was also made by Audi. The V8 made 382 hp and a staggering 627 lb-ft of torque, which was enough to hustle the Porsche Cayenne Diesel to 62 mph in a respectable 5.7 seconds and see it reach a top speed of 157 mph, per the automaker's estimates. As with the V6, the V8 diesel Cayenne was discontinued in 2017.