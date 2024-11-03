Here's What Makes The F-35 Ejection Seat So Unique

People have been flying planes for over a century, and they've had the benefit of airplane ejection seats since World War II. Every aircraft with an ejection seat uses a unique system designed for that particular plane, which is the case for the F-35 Lightning II. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter jet in the world, and it's packed with impressive capabilities. One of those capabilities is speed, as the F-35 can fly about the planet at Mach 1.6 (1,228 mph).

That's an important characteristic because, when it comes to ejecting from an aircraft, speed matters. The movies make ejection look fairly simple; a pilot pulls a handle, the canopy blasts off, and a rocket shoots them and their seat far from the plane. What the movies don't often show is how damaging that is to the person in the ejection seat. Bailing from an aircraft careening through the sky at hundreds of miles per hour isn't easy and puts tremendous strain on the human body.

Many pilots sustain injuries from their ejection, and it's caused by the forces involved. The F-35's ejection seat is no exception, as it's rated to fire a pilot away from the jet at incredible speeds, putting as much as 25 gs of force upon a person's body. That's a punishment few can survive, much less walk away from, but the impressive features and design of the F-35's ejection seat make walking away possible — not to mention, it beats going down with a crashing plane.

