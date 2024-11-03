How Much HP Does A Porsche 997 Turbo Have, & What Is The Car Worth Today?

Since its origins in 1948, Porsche has become a cultural icon for luxury drivers everywhere, including the beloved 911 series. When one thinks about the Porsche 911, a lot of things come to mind: Speed, smooth lines, and power. In its over 60 years of history, the 911 has gone through several evolutions, from improved engines to changing exteriors. However, there are a few things that have stayed the same. Until today, they're still highly-coveted vehicles that many car lovers want as part of their collection, especially the Porsche 997 Turbo.

Despite only being produced from 2005 to 2013, the 997 models went head-to-head against other iconic sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette. In many cases, the 997 series is known to have two different generations: 997.1 (2005 -2009) and 997.2 (2009 – 2013). In 2006, Porsche released the first generation 997 Turbo, which was the first car to have variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers in its gasoline engine.

In its second generation, Porsche also released new and improved versions of the 997 Turbo and the 997 Turbo S. Interestingly enough, the Porsche 977 Turbo was the last 911 Turbo car to still offer manual transmission. So, for this reason alone, some drivers have it on their radar. Some notable features of the 997 Turbo include the front LED turn signals, front fog lights, fixed rear wing, and air intake located in its relatively wider back. But how powerful were the 997 Turbo cars really, and how much horsepower did they have?

