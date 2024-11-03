How Much HP Does A Porsche 997 Turbo Have, & What Is The Car Worth Today?
Since its origins in 1948, Porsche has become a cultural icon for luxury drivers everywhere, including the beloved 911 series. When one thinks about the Porsche 911, a lot of things come to mind: Speed, smooth lines, and power. In its over 60 years of history, the 911 has gone through several evolutions, from improved engines to changing exteriors. However, there are a few things that have stayed the same. Until today, they're still highly-coveted vehicles that many car lovers want as part of their collection, especially the Porsche 997 Turbo.
Despite only being produced from 2005 to 2013, the 997 models went head-to-head against other iconic sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette. In many cases, the 997 series is known to have two different generations: 997.1 (2005 -2009) and 997.2 (2009 – 2013). In 2006, Porsche released the first generation 997 Turbo, which was the first car to have variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers in its gasoline engine.
In its second generation, Porsche also released new and improved versions of the 997 Turbo and the 997 Turbo S. Interestingly enough, the Porsche 977 Turbo was the last 911 Turbo car to still offer manual transmission. So, for this reason alone, some drivers have it on their radar. Some notable features of the 997 Turbo include the front LED turn signals, front fog lights, fixed rear wing, and air intake located in its relatively wider back. But how powerful were the 997 Turbo cars really, and how much horsepower did they have?
How much horsepower does a Porsche 997 Turbo have?
Ultimate Specs shares that the first generation 997 Turbo could reach up to 473 hp, which was a significant jump from its predecessor, the 996 Turbo, which only clocked in at 420hp. One of the last cars to use the Mezger engines, the 997 Turbo eventually transitioned to a turbocharged version that took it to the next level.
In 2008, the Porsche 997 Turbo became the first modern water-cooled Porsche Turbo with direct injection, which helped significantly improve the second-generation 997 Turbo. By 2010, Porsche (PDF) revealed that the 997 Turbo could make 500 hp at 6,500 rpm and 480 lb-ft torque. Around this time, Porsche also began using the Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) standard on the 997 Turbo S as well. According to Porsche, the street-legal 2010 997 Turbo Cabriolet, Turbo S Coupe, and Turbo S Cabriolet could all reach up to 530 hp at 6,750 rpm.
While the 997 Turbo still lags behind some of the fastest Porsche ever made, there are plenty of reasons why it's still in demand. Although it's definitely more expensive than the more entry-level 997 models, the Turbo holds its own in a couple of key ways. Typically, when you browse for second-hand Porsche 997 Turbo vehicles, the sellers will list them based on their generation, 997.1 and 997.2. Here are a few things that make it special and how much you can expect to pay to have one in your garage.
What is the Porsche 997 Turbo worth today?
For the past five years, secondhand buyers have bought their Porsche 977.1 Turbo models for an average of $88,266, according to Classic.com. With over $38.9 million in sales from 441 first-generation 997 Turbo vehicles, around 44% were the 2007 models. Given its relatively affordable price tag, this isn't surprising — a 2007 Porsche 997 Turbo was sold for only $30,250 at PCARMARKET just this month.
On the other hand, sports car lovers who prefer the second generation of the 997 Turbo cars may need to shell out more cash. Classic.com shares that Porsche 997.2 models often cost secondhand buyers an estimated $106,650 on average since 2019. In the past, Classic.com notes that there have been 86 sales that have amounted to $9.2 million, with almost half of these sales (41 cars) attributed to the 2010 models. However, these numbers don't seem to be scaring away collectors. Priced at a whopping $299,995, a 2013 Porsche 911 Turbo with just over 5,000 miles under its belt was listed on October 25, 2024. But less than a week later, Ryan Friedman Motor Cars already marked it as sold.
That said, a lot of factors can determine the cost of a secondhand Porsche 997 Turbo, like mileage, accident history, overall condition, and other enhancements. These days, even the cheapest Porsche on the market is still pretty expensive for the average person. Thankfully, we've listed some cheap Porsche 911 alternatives that you may want to consider instead.