Which Porsches Have Mezger Engines And What Makes Them So Special?

The story of the Porsche Mezger engine reaches back into the company's history for a practical solution to a very pressing problem facing the automaker. While developing the type 986 Boxster and the 996 version of the 911, Porsche realized that it could no longer use an air-cooled engine. The company had reached the limits of air cooling in terms of both emissions and power output. A water-cooled flat-six, the M96, was developed for use in these vehicles.

Unfortunately, it was later discovered that the M96 had numerous flaws in its design. The most infamous problem was the potential failure of the sealed bearings for the intermediate shaft, which was in turn used to drive the camshaft chains. Other reliability issues with the M96 engine were leakage in the rear main seal as well as scoring and cracking of the cylinders.

Porsche engineers, whose next task was to develop the higher-powered versions of the 996 (namely the GT2, GT3, and Turbo versions), understandably had little confidence that the already problematic M96 engine would be up to the job. In addition, there would be no time to redesign the engine, as the GT3 model needed to be homologated on schedule. Instead, they reached into their recent past and developed an engine that used the highest-performing and most proven elements of previous Mezger engines to create a new high-output masterpiece.