Is The 2026 Honda S2000 Real?

In a word: No. There's no substantive reason to believe that Honda is working on bringing the S2000 back. There are no press releases from the company itself, no human-sourced anecdotes to rely on, and no reporting from reputable outlets — at least since Forbes speculated back in 2020 that the anniversary prototype revealed then could lead to another in 2024.

On top of the complete lack of evidence suggesting the car's return, it's highly unlikely that it would return as soon as 2026 without some sort of announcement or concept being revealed first. Honda has made no announcements regarding the S2000, and no spy shots have been captured either — only renderings and computer-generated images (that are mostly pretty awful) currently exist.

The S2000 was a truly-special car. It was a drop-top roadster built by Honda, debuting in 1999, that received a lot of praise for its excellent driving dynamics and elegant styling. Nevertheless, the two-door high-revving Honda sports car was discontinued in 2009 after years of declining sales. It was popular amongst enthusiasts and well-loved in the car community, but that wasn't enough to keep the S2000 alive. Honda enthusiasts (myself included) would love to see a sporty, rear-wheel drive, high-revving roadster with a manual transmission return to the scene, but at present, there's no reason to believe that will happen.

