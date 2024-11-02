How To Pick The Right eGPU For Your Laptop Or Gaming PC

Much like any piece of computer hardware, an eGPU can either be purchased prefab or assembled from composite parts. Of course, also like a PC, this decision can bring about its own headaches.

A prefab eGPU will have just about everything you need already packed inside and ready for action. This is definitely nice from a convenience standpoint, as you can just pull it out of the box and plug it into your PC to get to work. However, much like a prefab PC, buying a prefab eGPU presents the risk of off-brand or faulty parts. If any of the parts fail or don't work right, and you don't know how to open it up for repairs, then you've effectively purchased a very expensive paperweight.

This brings us to the other option, building an eGPU from scratch. Creating a modular eGPU will make it much easier to swap out the parts within as necessary, which will be particularly helpful if and when you need to upgrade the GPU. Of course, going this route means you'll need to source all the parts yourself, including an adequate power supply, a cooling system, the GPU, the necessary connectors, and an enclosure to put it all in. You'll also need to ensure the enclosure is actually designed to receive whichever brand of GPU you want to use. If you don't already have experience in PC assembly, this isn't a good route.