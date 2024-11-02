4 Square Body Chevys Worth Buying Today

Square body Chevy trucks are from the third generation of Chevrolet C/K pickups ranging from 1973 to 1987 model years. While the square body Chevrolet truck is widely regarded as one of the best looking truck designs as a whole, values vary among particular model years.

If you're looking for a classic pickup truck for your next project, the square body Chevy is a great option. It's possible to find project trucks in this category priced under $5,000 that have the potential to sell for amounts well into six-figure territory when properly restored to original or resto-mod condition.

According to data from Classic.com, over the last five years at least one example from four square body Chevy truck models years, including 1973, 1979, 1983, and 1984, have sold for more than $160,000. Honorable mention goes to the 1986 model year with a sale price of $147,500 during the same five-year period.

