Top 2 Symptoms Of A Bad Radiator Cap (And What A Reasonable Repair May Cost)

Whenever I get my hands on a newly bought used car, my checklist includes inspecting a few underhood items as part of the "getting-to-know-the-car" process. For instance, checking the oil dipstick reveals if the previous owner was diligent with periodic oil changes. Opening the engine oil cap and peeking inside the valve cover will reveal more, like thick sludge or dirty oil, which are signs of infrequent oil changes or owner neglect.

Advertisement

One thing I always do is inspect the cooling system. The things to watch are the radiator's condition, the integrity of the hoses, the coolant freshness, and the radiator cap. More than just a lid that covers the radiator filler neck, the radiator cap is one of the most overlooked components of a vehicle's cooling system. Like the brake pads, engine oil, and coolant, the radiator cap requires frequent inspection and replacement.

Failure to diagnose a bad radiator cap is bad news for your car. It seals the cooling system and ensures the coolant remains pressurized as it expands and absorbs engine heat. Pressure raises the boiling point of the coolant, which is essential for the engine to function smoothly without succumbing to excess heat.

Advertisement