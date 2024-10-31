When Did Subaru Stop Making Small Engines (And Can You Still Get Parts?)

Subaru Corporation, formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries, has a market capitalization of approximately 13 billion as of October 2024, positioning it among the top 100 largest companies in Japan. Founded in 1917, it released its first automobile in 1958. Today, the automobile division is central to its identity and success.

Not too long ago, Subaru also made small engines. To be more specific, a division within Subaru called Subaru Industrial Power Products produced a wide range of power equipment, including engines, generators, and pumps that were used in applications ranging from lawn mowers and garden equipment, to agricultural machines, industrial machinery, and more. Subaru no longer produces small engines, given that Subaru Industrial Power Products ceased operations on October 2, 2017.

But why did Subaru stop making small engines? More importantly, what can you do if you still own equipment powered by a Subaru engine? Can you still purchase parts? Here's what you need to know.