When Did Subaru Stop Making Small Engines (And Can You Still Get Parts?)
Subaru Corporation, formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries, has a market capitalization of approximately 13 billion as of October 2024, positioning it among the top 100 largest companies in Japan. Founded in 1917, it released its first automobile in 1958. Today, the automobile division is central to its identity and success.
Not too long ago, Subaru also made small engines. To be more specific, a division within Subaru called Subaru Industrial Power Products produced a wide range of power equipment, including engines, generators, and pumps that were used in applications ranging from lawn mowers and garden equipment, to agricultural machines, industrial machinery, and more. Subaru no longer produces small engines, given that Subaru Industrial Power Products ceased operations on October 2, 2017.
But why did Subaru stop making small engines? More importantly, what can you do if you still own equipment powered by a Subaru engine? Can you still purchase parts? Here's what you need to know.
Why Subaru Industrial Power Products shut down operations
The decision to shut down Subaru Industrial Power Products may have surprised owners of equipment powered by Subaru engines, but it had been a long time coming. Subaru had revealed in November 2016 that it would be closing the division. Just a month later, Yamaha Motor Corp. USA's Outdoor Power Equipment officially acquired Subaru Industrial Power Products.
In an October 2017 press release that formally announced its exit from the small engine market, Subaru stated that it aimed to "utilize management resources more effectively to enhance the competitiveness of its core automotive business in the aim of achieving sustainable growth in the future."
At the time, some speculated that Subaru had ditched small engines as part of a strategic shift towards the automotive sector, especially the electric vehicle market. Years later, this rumor holds water, as Subaru announced in 2023 that it would begin producing electric vehicles in the United States as early as 2027. Being that a number of popular Subaru models are currently made in the U.S., that may well come true.
Where can you get parts for Subaru's small engines?
If you own a Subaru engine that needs to have a part or two replaced, the first thing you should do is head over to what was once Subaru Industrial Power Products' website. "There is no inventory remaining of any Subaru branded engines, generators or pumps. Industrial Power Products of America Inc. will be responsible for supplying replacement parts to our distribution network," it states.
The website is a good resource primarily because it contains a list of authorized Subaru power parts distributors in the U.S. and Canada. It also offers user manuals and additional resources. However, this process might prove somewhat tricky. There is little information about small Subaru engine parts online. There are a few Reddit threads discussing user experiences and recommendations, with some claiming that repairing an old Subaru engine might not even be worth it. They might have a point, considering that Ryobi offers landscaping tools at pretty affordable prices, if that's what you're looking for. Also, Harbor Freight sells small engines, like the Predator 212cc.
With that said, online marketplaces and local dealers are always good options when you want to fix up old equipment but are unable to source a part.